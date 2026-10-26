Bobby E. Leffew, Ten Mile

Bobby E. Leffew, age 83, of Ten Mile, Tennessee, passed away Friday, October 23, 2026, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on April 25, 1943 in Ten Mile and where he remained a lifelong resident. Bobby was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother who will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was a faithful member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Ten Mile, where he served as a deacon. He loved attending church and was there whenever the doors were open, while his health permitted. His faith was an important part of his life.

Bobby worked as a skilled carpenter and built many homes over the years throughout Roane County. He was a hardworking man who took pride in his work. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid gardener and treasured spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Above all, Bobby loved his wife and children and cherished the time he spent with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Leffew; his mother, Alice McElhaney; his brother, Charles Leffew; and his sister, Edna Hayes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Leffew of Ten Mile; his children, Pam Ellison and husband Tony, Sherry Patterson and husband Brad, John Leffew, and Renee Phillips and husband Jon, all of Ten Mile; his brother & sister-in-law, Rev. Jerry & Sue Leffew of Ten Mile; his sisters, Margaret McElhaney and husband, Johnny of Sweetwater, Carolyn Renfro and husband, Mike of Kingston, and Faye Renfro and husband, Charlie of Ten Mile; grandchildren, Anthony Ellison, Jacob (Christian) Phillips, Chelsea (Bryan) Waller, Austin Ellison, Hayley Patterson, Brandon (Amber) Patterson, Emily Patterson (James Gailor), Conner (Ashlee) Adkins, Alyssa Leffew; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Audrey, Grayson, Presley, Everlee, Silas, and Bailey; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends.

Bobby’s love for his family, dedication to his work, and faith in the Lord will remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His memory will live on through the many lives he touched and the family he cherished.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Amedisys Hospice family for all the loving care, compassion, and support they provided to Bobby Leffew and his family during this difficult time.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 pm, Sunday, October 25, 2026, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Leffew officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is honored to serve the family of Bobby E. Leffew.

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