Bobby “Doogie” Brackett Jr, Harriman

Mr. Bobby “Doogie” Brackett, Jr., age 34, of Harriman, passed away October 25, 2026. He worked for many years as a roofer. “Doogie” loved being outdoors, riding 4-wheelers and raisin’ hell.

He was preceded in death by his mom: Paula Brackett

Dad: Bobby Brackett Sr.

His grandparents: John & Martha Buckner.

He is survived by his daughter: Aarlynn Brackett.

Sister: Britney Brackett.

And many aunts, uncle’s cousins and friends.

The family will meet on Friday October 30, 2026, at 2:00 PM in Rose Cemetery in Kingston for graveside services.

Monetary donations can be sent to Davis Funeral Home, 715 Morgan Ave., Harriman, TN 37748 to assist with funeral expenses.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Bobby “Doogie” Brackett, Jr. during this time.

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