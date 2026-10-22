Beverley “Gail” Martin, Oak Ridge

Beverley “Gail” Martin, age 81, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, with her daughter by her side.

Gail loved gardening and especially gardening with her grandkids and great – grandkids. She enjoyed reading and loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Carl & Lois Reiordan; by her youngest sisters, Glenda Reiordan and Wanda Lynn.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherri Dickens and husband Troy and their children, Crystal Justice and husband Jeremiah along with their children, Olivia and Payton; Valerie Harrell and husband Callen along with their children, Graham and Olson; by her son, Scott Martin and wife Glynton and their children, Kristen Turner and husband Anthony along with their children, Braxtyn, Bayler and Brynlee; Erica Spainhour and husband Josh along with their children, Kallie, Jace and Zane; by her sisters, Janie LeTellier and Pat Blanton; by her brother, “Bud” Reiordan and special friends from work.

The family will receive friends, Sunday, October 25, 2026, between the hours of 5:00pm – 7:00pm in the chapel of Mott- McKamey Funeral Home in Oak Ridge, TN.

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