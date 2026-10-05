Betty Sue Liles Braden, Clinton

Braden, Betty Sue Liles – age 72 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at Diversicare of Oak Ridge. Betty was born in Loudon, TN on June 16, 1954, to the late Sanders and Ivarine (Scarbrough) Liles, Jr.

Betty is survived by her husband, G. L. Braden; sons Lee Braden, Kevin (Nicole) Braden and daughter Stephanie (Richard) Slayback; grandchildren, Shelby (Dillion) Shirley and Chelsea Braden; great-grandchildren, Sutton and Suede Shirley; brother, Gary Liles and sister Sandra Liles Fine.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Black Oak Baptist Church in Clinton, TN on October 14, 2026, at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association .

You are encouraged to share a memory of Betty and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Oak Ridge, TN, is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.

Consider a donation, as requested by the family.

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