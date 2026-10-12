Betty Lou McEvoy Cooper, 97, Kingston

Betty Lou McEvoy Cooper, age 97, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2026. She was born on September 20, 1929, in LaFollette, Tennessee, and grew up in the College Hill community. Betty married the love of her life, William Edward “Ed” Cooper, on October 16, 1948. Together, they shared more than 56 years of marriage, building a life grounded in love, faith, and family, until his passing on February 2, 2005. Betty’s loved ones will forever carry with them the precious gift of her memory.

Betty was a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Her infectious laughter, loving spirit, and sassy personality will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She lived life to the fullest and never missed an opportunity to enjoy the things she loved. Betty had a passion for traveling and visited all 50 states, as well as many countries around the world. She also enjoyed camping, hiking, and reading. Always adventurous and active, she even rafted down the Nantahala River rapids at the age of 81. Betty was a lifelong member of the Baptist faith and faithfully taught Sunday School for many years. She was also actively involved in the Women’s Missionary Union (WMU) and volunteered on many occasions through her church. She believed in giving back to her community and volunteered in numerous activities with the Kingston community and schools. Betty leaves behind a beautiful legacy of love and cherished memories.



She is survived by her daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service is planned. Online register book may be signed at Fraker Funeral Home⁠. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is honored to serve the Cooper family.

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