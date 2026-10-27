Betty Jo Harris Wayland, 82

Betty Jo Harris Wayland, born July 20, 1944, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2026, surrounded by family and friends. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, laughter, and countless lives made better simply because she was part of them.

A graduate of Lone Jack High School in Pineville, Kentucky, Betty also attended Berea College in Kentucky. She dedicated 32 years of service to Norris Middle School, retiring in 2008. While her official title was school secretary, that title could never fully capture the role she played in the lives of the students, families, and staff who came through the school’s doors. To generations of children throughout Anderson County, she was affectionately known as “Mama Wayland” or “Betts”—a trusted confidante, a source of comfort, and a surrogate mother to so many.

Betty was warm, nurturing, and generous with her love, but she also believed in respect, accountability, and doing what was right. She had a way of making people feel cared for while making it perfectly clear that foolishness would not be tolerated. Her advice was second to none, and those fortunate enough to know her trusted her wisdom, her honesty, and her unwavering good judgment.

She was also a master of grace under pressure. No matter how chaotic the day became, Betty could be counted on to meet it with composure, kindness, and her unmistakable sense of humor. Even if the school were on fire and an angry parent were standing at the counter, she could still answer the telephone with her signature greeting: “We’re having a great day at Norris Middle School. How can I help you?” That was Betty—steady, gracious, and determined to meet every person with kindness, no matter the circumstances.

Her love for the children she cared for extended far beyond the school office. There was rarely a choir or band concert, theater production, football game, or other event that Betty missed. She showed up, cheered loudly, and made sure the people she loved knew someone was in their corner. Her presence was a reminder that being there for someone is one of the most meaningful ways to show love.

A longtime member of First Baptist Church in Andersonville, Betty cherished her faith and church community. She was also a devoted member of Clinch Valley No. 369 of the Order of the Eastern Star, where she served multiple terms as Worthy Matron.

Perhaps Betty’s greatest gift was her ability to make people feel welcome, valued, and loved. Her genuine smile could put others at ease, and she was known for giving what many would call the best hug in the county. She treated everyone with dignity and respect, never looking down on another person or making anyone feel less worthy. She saw people as equals and welcomed them without judgment. Whether she had known someone for decades or had just met them, she had a remarkable way of making them feel as though they belonged.

Betty’s influence cannot be measured in years of service or titles held. It lives on in the former students, in the people who carry her advice with them, in the families who felt welcomed by her, and in the countless individuals who were reminded through her kindness that they mattered. The world was a little warmer, a little kinder, and a lot more welcoming because Betty Wayland was in it.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, William Frazier Wayland; her parents, Joe Carson Harris and Rose Garland; her brother, Ray Harris; and her sister, Sissy Chadwell.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori Wayland; her sister, Shirley Crigger; her great-niece, Angel Bush, her daughter-by-heart, Melissa Wayland, her granddaughter-by-heart, Bailee Wayland, her great grandson-by-heart, Jameson Wayland, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

Betty will be deeply missed by her family, her friends, and the many generations of children who were fortunate enough to know her as “Mama Wayland.” Her legacy is one of unconditional kindness, quiet strength, unwavering grace, and a love that made room for everyone.

She leaves behind a lifetime of memories, a community forever changed by her presence, and countless people who will carry her love with them for the rest of their lives.

Receiving of friends will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. The Order of the Eastern Star funeral ceremony will begin at 7 pm, followed by a traditional funeral service officiated by Rev. David Seiber. She will be laid to rest with her husband at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 12:30 pm.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is proud to serve the Wayland family. www.holleygamble.com.

Like this: Like Loading…