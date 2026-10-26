Benny Lee Stewart, 74



Benny Lee Stewart, passed away October 23, 2026, surrounded by his family. Benny was a United States Army Veteran, serving his country from 1972-1975.

Benny is preceded in death by his son Jason Lee Stewart, father & mother-in-law Eason and Hazel Jones, granny Lizzie Hall, brother Gary Stewart and parents, Jimmy Stewart and Beulah Ashley.

Benny is survived by his wife Juanita.

Daughters Tammy and Darren Barnett, Kimberly and Joseph Greenlee

Son Brian and Amber Stewart

His Granddaughters; Courtney and William Huntley, Ali and Chad Miles, Jessica and Harold Huffman, Kristin Barnett and fiancé Jake Cooley, Baylee Stewart & Sernity Stewart

Grandsons; Lukas Stewart and fiancé Tristyn Lindsey, Isaak Stewart and Hunter Lee Stewart.

His Great Grandchildren; Emerson & Creed Huffman, Howard & Oliver Huntley, Elijah & Cadence Miles, Amirah Stewart & Linkeln Stewart, Milah and Jase Cooley; sisters-in-law Donita and Mitch Copas, Joanna and Joe Reed, Carlene and Glenn Gosnell.

Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews and friends, that knew if Uncle Benny was around, they were going to be entertained.

Brothers; Tim, Mike and Sam.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, from 5-7 pm Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral Services will follow at 7 pm with Bro. John Bonham officiating. Graveside services with full Military Honors provided by the American Legion Post 149 will be Wednesday 11am at Clear Creek Cemetery, Lancing, TN.

Pallbearers: Harold Huffman, William Huntley, Chad Miles, Jake Cooley, Brad Langley and Reagan Williams.

Honorary Pallbearers; Courtney Huntley, Ali Miles, Jessica Huffman, Kristin Barnett, Emerson & Creed Huffman, Howard & Oliver Huntley, Elijah & Cadence Mills.

The family would like to thank Quality Hospice Care for the care and compassion shown during this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Benny Lee Stewart.

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