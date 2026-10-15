Barbara Rose Anderson Carter, 68

Barbara Rose Anderson Carter died peacefully at her home on October 12th, 2026, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, at the age of 68. She was affectionately known by several nicknames, including: Boo-Boo, Barby, Rosebud, Petronella, Pokey, but most importantly to her, Mom and Grandmommy.

Barbara was born on May 29, 1958, in Marion, Virginia. She grew up in Troutdale, Virginia, in the home her parents built. Barbara graduated from Independence High School, Independence, Virginia, in 1976. She graduated from Wytheville Community College in 1978 with an Associate Degree in Applied Science in Nursing and became a Registered Nurse. Barbara graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She also attended the graduate nursing program at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

Barbara is survived by her husband of forty-two years, William Thomas Carter, children Krista Anne Carter, Columbus, Ohio, Sarah Rose Gurley (Zach), Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Christopher Nathan Carter, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Milo Anderson Gurley and Alice Rose Maxwell Gurley, and long-time friend Melody Scott.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Stephen Bethel Anderson and Catherine Annaflo Rotenberry Anderson, sister Patricia Ann Anderson Sexton, brother Stephen Bethel Anderson Jr., sister Margaret Jean Anderson Burdette and brother Gerald Nathan Anderson.

Barbara worked in various nursing positions in Marion, Virginia and the greater Knoxville, Tennessee area, from 1976 until 2026, completing a fifty-year career. She married William Thomas Carter on July 21, 1984 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Tom worked and retired from the FAA as an air traffic controller at McGhee Tyson Airport, Knoxville.

Barbara had varied interests including planning weddings and other events, reading, sewing, gardening, and especially genealogy. She wrote a book about her family history. She loved children and worked many years in the children’s department as a member of High Places Church of Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was renowned for organizing all types of parties for children, both at her church and in her neighborhood. However, Barbara’s main focus was her family. She dedicated her entire life to raising her three wonderful children and adored her grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm, Thursday, October 15, 2026, at the First United Methodist Church, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life will follow, the Rev. David Allred officiating. Burial will be at 2:00pm, Sunday, October 18, 2026, at the Anderson Hill Family Cemetery, Troutdale, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wayne Henderson School of Appalachian Arts, 203 North Church Street, Marion, Virginia 24354.

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