Barbara J. Fisher Osborne, 93, passed away Oct. 13, 2026 after a brief hospital stay.

Barbara was a long-standing member of Kern Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, helped with leading the youth group and helped organize the church history.

Born in Charlotte, MI she moved with her family to Oak Ridge when she was a high school student. She met Morris F. Osborne at a bus stop on the way to ORNL where they were both employed, and they married in 1954.

She worked as a teacher’s aide at Linden School and then at the Oak Ridge Public Library until her retirement in 1991.

She enjoyed playing bridge, going to shows at the Playhouse and traveling with family members and friends. She also enjoyed quilting and other crafts. She taught swimming lessons for the Red Cross at the Oak Ridge Pool for years, dragging her children along with her so that they were proficient in swimming also. She also taught swimming merit badges for the Boy Scouts.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Lee E. Fisher and Marion Murray Fisher, sister Ann Whittier (and husband Basil Whittier), brother-in-law Jack Irwin, husband Morris Osborne and son David Osborne.

She is survived by sister Sally Irwin, daughter Linda Osborne, son Paul Osborne (Catheryn), grandson Joshua Osborne (Angela), granddaughters Caleh Kizer (Ian), and Ellie Osborne Wical as well as great-grandchildren Grace Osborne, Olivia Osborne, Jovie Kizer, Ash Kizer and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shelter Animal Rescue Group (SARG), National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) or the National Kidney Foundation.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am on Oct.24 at Kern Methodist Church following visitation with the family at 10:00.

Like this: Like Loading…