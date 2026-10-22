Barbara Ellen Lawson, Rockwood

Mrs. Barbara Ellen Lawson, age 82 of Rockwood, passed away on Monday, October 19th, 2026, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on January 30th, 1944, in Indiana. She was a US Air Force Veteran who proudly served her country. After her service, she and her late husband James “J.L. Lawson, worked for the Walt Disney Company near Orlando for 20+ years before retirement. Afterwards, her and her family settled in East Tennessee. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman where she was very involved within the church. She served as treasurer of the church for a number of years as well. Above all, she was a great mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed her time with her family and until just this year, took annual trips back to Disney to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband: James “JL: Lawson; parents: Paul & Mary Christle.

She is survived by:

Children: Judy Blake (Scott), Jennifer Steele (Jay), and James Lawson

Grandchildren: Jessica Poore (Zeb), Mitchell Humphreys (Stephanie), Ami Torchia (Nick), Courtney Blake (Travis), and Michaela Lawson

Great Grandchildren: Hunter, Gabriel, Lucas, Wyatt, Grace, Emery

Siblings: Tom Christle, Pat Christle, Mary Anne Keane, Denny Christle, Mark Christle, and Mike Christle

along with a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 29th, 2026, at 3:00 pm ET at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman, TN, with Father Sweeney officiating. Private interment services will be held later in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Barbara Ellen Lawson.

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