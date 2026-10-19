Baby Vaida Rayne Miller was born on October 11th, 2026, at 12:13 am and passed away peacefully on October 15th, 2026, at 3:01 a.m.

Our perfect girl Vaida fought hard to stay with us, but her little body just couldn’t take it anymore. God called our Vai Bug home way too soon.

Vaida is survived by her mother, Rebekah Miller, and her father, Caiden Miller

She is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Ronnie (Papa) and Misti (Mimi) Kirkland, her paternal grandparents, Steve (PopPop) and Sarah (GiGi) Miller and Jenny Gil (Lovey).

Vaida will be forever cherished and remembered by her uncles Joshua (Shaina) Ticel, Jacob (Ava) Kirkland, James (Christina) Folden, Noah Miller, Joseph (Madi) Walker, Dolan (Ella) Walker, Preston (Riley) Powers and aunts Nichole Sadoff, and Katelynn Miller Also with many extended family members.

Though her time on Earth was brief, Vaida’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her.

Visitation will be held on October 20th, 2026 from 5:00-7:00 pm.

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