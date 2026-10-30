Anthony W. Taulbee, 50

Anthony W. Taulbee was born on July 4, 1976, in Dayton, Ohio on America’s Bicentennial, making him a true bicentennial baby. He passed away October 22, 2026, at the age of 50. Anthony spent most of his life in Tennessee. He was outgoing, funny and loved living life to the fullest. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and off-roading. He was mechanically inclined.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold W. Taulbee Sr. and Rebecca Lynn Taulibee and his grandparents, Ova Taulbee, Opal Taulbee, and Louise Kathleen Kretzer.

Anthony is survived by his brother, Harold W. Taulbee Jr., niece; Katelyn Nicole Taulbee; sister-in-law, Teresa Lawson Taulbee; his significant other, Michelle Lawson Smith; aunts, Mona Davis, Marnita Taulbee; uncles, Paul Taulbee, Walter T. Taulbee and numerous cousins.

Anthony will be cremated, and a small private family service will be held in Dayton, Ohio.

Those wishing to contribute toward Anthony’s final expenses may do so through Companion Funeral Home. The family appreciates the kindness and support shown during this difficult time.

The family extends it heartfelt gratitude to Companion Funeral Home for its kindness, compassion, and assistance in coordinating Anthony’s final arrangements. Their support during this difficult time is sincerely appreciated.

You are encouraged to share a memory of Anthony and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Oak Ridge, TN, is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.

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