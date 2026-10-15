Anthony “Tony” Dale Robinson, Coalfield

Anthony “Tony” Dale Robinson, age 60, of Coalfield, TN, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2026.

Tony lived and breathed motorcycles. He spent many years as the manager of two Bootlegger Harley-Davidson shops, where his passion for motorcycles and his love for people came together. Tony never met a stranger and had a way of making everyone feel welcome. He enjoyed cheering on the Atlanta Braves, especially when they were winning! He was known for his great smile, wonderful laugh, and warm personality. To his sisters, Tony was affectionately known as “The Golden Child.” He also had a knack for taking things apart and fixing them, always enjoying the challenge of figuring out how things worked.

Tony is preceded in death by his father, Freddy Robinson; and grandparents, Bill and Kern Adcock, and Pearl and Clif Robinson.

Tony is survived by his mother, Jayleen Robinson of Coalfield, Tennessee; daughters, Tara (Derek) Jones of Enumclaw, Washington, Courtney (Jackson) Purvis, Hannah Graham of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Shelby (Connor) Rhome of Athens, Tennessee; sisters, Trina (Scott) Frazier of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, and Cristi (Josh) Altum of Briceville, Tennessee; grandchildren: Evan, Noah, Andrew, Payton, Cole, Sawyer, and Eleanor; special friend, Martha Damiano; and several beloved family members.

Tony will be remembered for his love of motorcycles, his ability to bring people together, and the laughter and joy he shared with everyone around him. His great smile, wonderful laugh, and welcoming spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He leaves behind countless cherished memories that will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a funeral service to follow. Tony will be laid to rest on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Estes Cemetery in Coalfield, TN.

In accordance with Tony’s wishes, the family requests no flowers. Instead, donations may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and/or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in his memory.

Sharp Funeral Home of Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Robinson family during this difficult time.

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