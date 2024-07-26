William “W.C.” “Fuzz” Daniels, Harriman

Mr. William “W.C.” “Fuzz” Daniels age 69, of Harriman, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at Ft. Sanders Regional. He was a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church for over 30 years. Fuzz worked for Harriman Fire Department as a firefighter, Captain, and Chaplin for 32 years until he retired. W.C. enjoyed and loved his job and serving the City of Harriman. He loved being a witness for the Lord and spreading his faith with everyone he came in contact with. He was a loving son, husband, father, papaw, brother, and friend to all.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Guy & Josie Daniels.

Newborn twin brothers.

Brother & sister-in-law: Billy Joe & Donna Daniels.

Two sisters: Joann Gallaher and Sue Hurst.

Grandchildren: Ryan, Ashton, Paisley, and Haley.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years: Faye Daniels

Two sons & daughters-in-law: Chad & Dana Daniels of Wartburg and Brad & Heather Daniels of Harriman.

Daughter & son-in-law: Holly & Kevin Long of Rockwood.

Four brothers & sisters-in-law: Guy & Patsy Daniels of Kingston, Carl Ed Daniels, and Terry & Becky Daniels all of Harriman.

Six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren he loved with everything in him: Jared, Landon, Cameron, Tyler, Chance, Chole, Waylon, and Layla.

Brother-in-law: Ricky Gallaher.

And many more nieces, nephews, family members, and friends that he loved very much.

The family and friends will meet at Harriman City Cemetery on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 2:00 PM for graveside services with Pastor Mike Winters officiating. Pallbearers will be members of the Harriman Fire Department.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...