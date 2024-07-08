William Kyte, Kingston (formerly of Harriman)

William Kyte age 72 of Kingston formerly of Harriman passed away Monday, July 1, 2024, at the Roane Medical Center. He served in the U.S. Army.

Preceded in death by his mother Betty Roberts, father David Kyte, sisters Carrie Wright, and Sharon Killion, two half-sisters, two nieces and nephews.

Survivors include:

Sister Brenda Miller,

Several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday, July 8, 2024, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Military services will be at 7:00 pm followed by the funeral service. Burial will be in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville.

