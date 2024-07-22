William Keith Russell, 98, Kingston

William Keith Russell, 98, passed away peacefully on July 18th, 2024 at his home in Kingston, Tennessee, and joined his beloved wife, little Dot, in heaven. A graveside service, officiated by Chaplain Mike Justice, was held July 22, 2024 at Roane Memorial Gardens.

Born in Taylorsville, Mississippi, Keith was the son of Era Mae and William Miley Russell. He served on a Navy vessel during World War II where he was bantamweight boxing champion of his ship. He then earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Mississippi State University and worked at Union Carbide/Martin Marietta for nearly 33 years.

He remained active in retirement with wife Dot, traveling across the country and reaping a bountiful harvest from their garden which was widely shared among family and friends. He was a member of Chapman Grove Baptist Church.

He is survived by his children, Joyce Miller, Carole Childers, and Joel Russell. Grandchildren Madeline (Heath) Hinson, Jessica (Colby) McElroy, and Bonnie (Matthew) Norman and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Ray Russell, special Aunt Minne and Uncle Butch Blakeny, and grandson Jeff Miller.

The Russell Family would like to express gratitude to Amedysis Hospice for their attentive care. Funeral arrangements were carried out by Kyker Funeral Home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...