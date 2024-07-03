Wallace Wade Tidwell Jr, 71

With heavy hearts, we’re deeply saddened due to our dear friend Wallace Wade Tidwell Jr. having to leave us on 6/29/24. Born on 11/17/52, all who knew him well, remark on his meticulous work ethics with whatever he ventured to do, being construction work of late, his love for his English Mastiff, & foremost for his fervent desire to inform others about his God, Jehovah in Ps.83:18 as he longed to be baptized.

He requested cremation, no funeral arrangements & for all to reflect on Jesus’ words in John 5:28, 29 as he looked forward to seeing loved ones back here again, just as when Jesus resurrected Lazarus & 9 others to earth.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...