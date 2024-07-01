Virginia Josephine Wallace (Jo), 93

Virginia Josephine Wallace (Jo) passed away on June 29, 2024. She was born Oct. 1, 1930, in Earnestville, KY, to Ree and Lucy Tackett Gabbard. Jo graduated from Owsley County High School in 1950. She then attended Spencerian Business College in Louisville, KY. She married David Hardin Wallace on Nov. 1, 1953, in Louisville, KY.

David and Jo moved to Oak Ridge, TN, in 1956. Jo was a long-term, active member of New York Avenue Church of Christ and later Highland View Church of Christ. Jo enjoyed taking photographs of family and friends, genealogy, cooking, sewing, traveling (even living in Vienna, Austria, for two years), and working in her church benevolent clothing program. Her biggest joy was family gatherings for holidays and birthdays.

Jo loved all of her family and friends. She had three daughters, Donna Jayne Smith (Mark) of Kingston, Mary Catherine “Cathy” (Beaver) Smith of Claxton, and Nancy Carol Chrisman (Cary) of Oak Ridge; and one son, Robert Lewis Wallace (Connie) of Winchester. Her grandchildren include Daniel (Winter) Smith of Kingsport, Richard (Meggan) Smith of Lenoir City, Amy (Andrew) Sharp of Knoxville, Charlie (Ashley) Smith of Henderson, Emily (Matt) Swecker of Greeneville, Grace Chrisman of Oak Ridge, Audrey Chrisman of Davis, CA, Wade (Christie) Knapper of Knoxville, and Stuart (Celeste) Knapper of Winchester. Great-grandchildren include Bennett, Maddux, and Cadence Smith of Kingsport, Eden and Ella Sharp of Knoxville, Riley and Morgan Smith of Lenoir City, Maggie and Laurie Smith of Henderson, Henry and Hannah Swecker of Greeneville, Joel, Cameron, and Braden Knapper of Knoxville, and Noah and Parks Knapper of Winchester.

Jo’s siblings included three brothers Loraine Gabbard (deceased), Bobby Gabbard (Rosie) (deceased) of Beatyville, KY, and Jackie Gabbard (Lou) (deceased) of Boiling Springs, SC; and two sisters Betty Sue Gabbard (deceased) (Richard) of Mt Airy, NC, and Linda Huff (Conrad) of Lexington, KY.

Jo was an integral part of this large family; her example of love and service will live on. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held at Weatherford Mortuary on Tuesday, July 2 from 5:00-6:00 pm with a funeral service following. Jo specifically asked for no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Second Harvest Food Bank, Knoxville, TN.

