Violet Peral Sharp, Rocky Top

Violet Peral Sharp age 85 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on July 20, 2024, at her residence. Violet was born on March 3, 1939, in Lake City to the late James Edgar Riggs and Alice Jeneva McMillan. Violet loved singing at church, painting, embroidering, and flowers. 

She is preceded in death by her Husband. William Harvey “Frog” Sharp, parents, James Edgar Riggs and Alice McMillian, Daughter Debra Brummett, Brother Wendell Riggs.

Violet is survived by:

Son                      Tony Sharp and Lana Townsend    Lake City

Grandchildren      Dominic Sharp, Nichole Phillips

Great Grandchildren     Taison, Azarien, Jaeda, Zaidyn

Several Nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM, July 25, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, July 25, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top.

