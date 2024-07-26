Vincent James Campanile, Rocky Top

Vincent James Campanile, age 66 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on July 15, 2024, at his residence. He was born born on December 25, 1957, in Manhattan, New York to Vincent James Campanile and Lillian Ferrio. Vincent was a proud member of the US Navy.

He is preceded in death by his father Vincent James Campanile. He is survived by:

Mother Lillian Campanile

Wife Carol Berkowicz

Daughter Christy Campanile

Son Vincent Campanile

Sisters Karen Kinaid

Linda Evans

Many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Interment: 8:30 AM, Friday, July 26, 2024, at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee

