Vincent James Campanile, Rocky Top

Vincent James Campanile, age 66 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on July 15, 2024, at his residence. He was born born on December 25, 1957, in Manhattan, New York to Vincent James Campanile and Lillian Ferrio. Vincent was a proud member of the US Navy.
He is preceded in death by his father Vincent James Campanile. He is survived by:
Mother Lillian Campanile
Wife Carol Berkowicz
Daughter Christy Campanile
Son Vincent Campanile
Sisters Karen Kinaid
Linda Evans
Many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Interment: 8:30 AM, Friday, July 26, 2024, at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee