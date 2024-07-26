Vincent James Campanile, Rocky Top

Vincent James Campanile, age 66 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on July 15, 2024, at his residence. He was born born on December 25, 1957, in Manhattan, New York to Vincent James Campanile and Lillian Ferrio. Vincent was a proud member of the US Navy.

He is preceded in death by his father Vincent James Campanile. He is survived by:

Mother      Lillian Campanile 

Wife          Carol Berkowicz

Daughter    Christy Campanile 

Son            Vincent Campanile

Sisters       Karen Kinaid

                 Linda Evans 

Many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Interment: 8:30 AM, Friday, July 26, 2024, at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee 

