Vickie Lynn Adkisson, Harriman

Vickie Lynn Adkisson, age 64, of Harriman, passed away July 25, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born March 13, 1960, to Roy & Betty Rayfield.

Vickie loved doing crafts and making scrapbooks.

She is preceded in death by her husband Gary Adkisson; and mother Betty Davis.

She is survived by her daughters Crystal Duncan and husband, George McMinn, Jr., Ashley Kendall and husband, Jason; father Roy Rayfield; grandchildren Autumn, Justin, and Kayleigh Howell, Olivia Howell, Nevaeh Howell, Zachary Moreland, Melinda Neal, and Neytiri Ezell; fiancé William Myracle and his children William Myracle, Jr. and Heidi Summer Rain Myracle; brothers Scott and Ruley Rayfield and extended family and friends. 

The family will receive friends Sunday, August 11, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Garvin Walls, and Rev. Early Byrge. Vickie’s wishes are to be cremated. 

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Vickie Lynn Adkisson.

