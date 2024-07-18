Vanesia Lynn (Jones) Letner, Rockwood

Mrs. Vanesia Lynn (Jones) Letner, age 59, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born August 19, 1964, in Harriman, Tennessee. She was a longtime Cook at Tri-City Restaurant in Midtown (Harriman). She had a beautiful voice, was well-known for her singing, and enjoyed singing Gospel music. Most of all, she was known as a kind and generous woman, and a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Sister, who lived for “her grandbabies”.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd & Betty Jones; husband, Michael Letner; and sister Lillian Annette Jones.

Survivors include:

Son: Jeremy Jones (Jordyn Howard) of Crossville, TN

Daughter: Mikayla Letner (Ethan Collins) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Gavin Melson, Hadley Melson, Blakelyn Collins, Londyn Jones, and Crimson Martin

Brothers & Sisters-in-law: Alan Jones (Norene)

Jackie Jones (Nannette)

Terry Jones (Kristi)

Gene Jones

And several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 22, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Monday, July 22, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Wayne Nelson officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to C/O Evans Mortuary to assist the family with funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Vanesia Lynn (Jones) Letner.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...