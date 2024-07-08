Tragic Vehicle Fire Claims Life of One-Year-Old on Norris Freeway

WVLT News first reported that a one-year-old child died in a vehicle fire on Norris Freeway at Mason Street in Rocky Top last Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed the child’s death and stated they are investigating the fire alongside the Rocky Top Police Department.

The highway was closed to through traffic while the investigation was underway, with assistance from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and the Rocky Top Fire Department. The one-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additionally, two children and one adult were injured in the fire and transported for treatment by Anderson County emergency units. While foul play is not suspected, the investigation into the cause of the fire remains active.

