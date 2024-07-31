Tractor Trailer Accident on Interstate 40 Causes Delays

ROANE COUNTY, TN – Late last night, a tractor trailer veered off Interstate 40 at mile marker 342, a notorious curve for eastbound travelers descending down the mountain. The incident occurred around 8 PM on Tuesday.

According to local wrecker operator Chevis Cox, the truck broke through the guardrail and plunged over the embankment, eventually coming to a stop near Old Airport Road. Fortunately, the driver escaped serious injury and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The West Roane County Fire Department, along with hazmat units, responded to the scene to assist with the situation. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Cleanup efforts, led by Cox’s Wrecker Service, were delayed until daylight today to safely remove the damaged rig. It appears no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

