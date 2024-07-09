Tommy Wynn, Oliver Springs

Tommy Wynn, 77, of Oliver Springs, TN passed away the morning of Saturday, July 6th, with his wife by his side.

He was born in Harlan County, Kentucky, on May 7th, 1947, to Thomas and Nell Wynn.

Shortly after leaving Kentucky, he voluntarily served in Vietnam, enlisting in Chicago, Illinois. He spent 14 months serving his country and upon his return, became a machinist. Shortly after the war, he moved to Michigan and started his career at GM in 1972.

In July of 1982. Tommy met the love of his life, Marilyn Cook. They went on to raise four daughters, Crysta Cook (Michael Paul), Amanda Cook (Edward Brown), Kayla Wynn, and Tiffany Liedick.

After 34 years with GM, Tommy retired to Tennessee. He enjoyed playing cards, corn hole, the outdoors, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Nell, and his brothers Ronald and Troy. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, his daughters Crysta, Amanda, Kayla, Tiffany, and his seven grandchildren Alexia, Edward, Kallie, Ethan, Mark, Riley, and Adeline, along with his sisters Sonja Wynn, Sharon Stamper, and Linda Toppings.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, 13 July from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM at the Oak Ridge Moose Lodge 1316. Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of arrangements.

