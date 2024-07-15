TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL HITS THE FIELD AT NEYLAND STADIUM

The new THP Dodge Charger and Trooper were photographed at the iconic home of Volunteer Football for America’s Best-Looking Trooper Cruisers Contest

Former Oliver Springs High School Graduate, Lt. Eric Miller poses in front of the 2023 THP Dodge Charger. Most will recognize Eric as the sideline escort of Coach Josh Heupel.

TENNESSEE – For the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) 11th Annual America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers Contest, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) took photos inside the iconic Neyland Stadium, home of the Tennessee Volunteer Football Program. The photo features a 2023 THP Dodge Charger and Lieutenant Eric Miller, who serves in the Knoxville District. Miller is recognizable from his time on the sidelines escorting University of Tennessee Football Head Coach, Josh Heupel. Miller is also a graduate of Oliver Springs High School.

Voting for the 11th Annual AAST, America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruiser Contest, began Monday, July 15, at 10 a.m. EDT and goes through Monday, July 29, 2024, at noon EDT. To cast your vote for the THP, visit bit.ly/votethp. Once on the AAST voting site, scroll down the page to select Tennessee.

Each year, highway patrols and state police organizations across the country compete for the honor of being named America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruiser. The 13 states with the highest vote totals will be featured in the 2025 wall calendar with the top state adorning the cover.The America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2025 Wall Calendar will be available for purchase at statetroopers.org later this year. Calendar sales will fund student scholarships through the American Association of State Troopers Foundation.

For contest updates follow the Tennessee Highway Patrol on social media, Twitter: @TNHighwayPatrol, Facebook: Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Instagram: @tnhighwaypatrol.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

