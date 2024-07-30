Susan Diane House, Powell

Susan Diane House, age 75 of Powell, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 26, 2024, at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, Tennessee.

Susan was born on March 9, 1949, in Andersonville, Tennessee to the late Clyde and Leona Edwards Flatford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Doyle Wayne Flatford; and sisters, Clydenna Crowley and Mildred Mitchell.

Susan is survived by her husband, Jerry House; sons, Scott House (Kesha), Jerry Wayne House (Kim) of Knoxville, Tennessee and Timothy House of Clinton, Tennessee; brother, Roger Flatford of Clinton, Tennessee; sisters, Joyce Hutchenson (Jack) of Powell, Cynthia Cobb of Huntsville, Tennessee and Shelia Flatford of Clinton; grandchildren, Colton House, Caleb House, Zachary House, Cameron House, Garrett House, Jackson House and Elijah House; great-granddaughter, Riley House.

A private service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in the Jones Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Doyle Flatford officiating.

Private graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, August 1, 2024, in the Ridenour Cemetery in Andersonville, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Susan Diane House.

