Speakers to Discuss National Labor Relations Board at Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

Derek Guy

Guest speakers Derek Guy and James Taylor will discuss the National Labor Relations Board and its impact on organized labor and management at the Monday, July 29, meeting of the Anderson County Democratic Women’s Club.

The meeting, from 5:30-7 p.m., will be at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 270 hall, 138 N. Lincoln Circle, Oak Ridge.

The NLRB is an independent federal agency that protects workers’ rights to organize and bargain collectively. The board also acts to prevent and remedy unfair labor practices committed by private sector employers and unions, as well as conducts secret-ballot elections regarding union representation. The speakers will discuss how the climate at the NLRB has changed under the new chairperson appointed during the Biden administration, Lauren McFerran.

James Taylor

Guy is a Union Organizer for IBEW Local 270 who is familiar with local labor unions and knows first-hand the pivotal role unions play in today’s labor environment. He recently participated in a labor delegation meeting with President Biden in Washington, D.C. He and his wife Regina, also a member of IBEW Local 270, have three children and are active volunteers in the Oak Ridge community.

Taylor, a partner in the Atlanta law firm Martenson-Hasbrook & Simon, LLP, has a practice focused on affirmative action compliance and regulatory issues, with experience related to federal contractors across the U.S. and with state and municipal affirmative action cases. He has extensive knowledge on regulatory practices of the NLRB and will share insights on the federal agency.

The meeting will begin with a potluck dinner featuring salads and desserts. For more information, email the Democratic Women’s Club at ac-democratic-women@outlook.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...