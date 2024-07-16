Sonya Yvett Hutson, Kingston

Ms. Sonya Yvett Hutson, of Kingston, TN entered into rest on July 12, 2024. She was born August 2, 1970, in Harriman, TN. Sonya graduated cosmetology school at TCAT in Harriman. She enjoyed traveling to the beach and shopping. Sonya also enjoyed spending time with her daughter and grandkids, but most of all she loved seeing her kids happy.

She was preceded in death by; Father: James Williams Vaughn Jr.; Mother: Brenda Sue Clower; Stepfather: Tommy Clower; Brothers: James William Vaughn III, and Harlon Shane Clower; Grandparents: James Williams Vaughn Sr., Georgie Vaughn, Mildred Phillips, and Edgar Robinette.

Survivors Include:

Children: Dylan Hutson of Kingston, TN

Sheldon Anderson of Kingston, TN

Gracie Hutson of Ten Mile, TN

Lifelong Partner: Wendell Jackson of Kingston, TN

Grandchildren: Jacie Hutson and Jayleigh Hutson

Brothers: Timothy Dale Vaughn and Tommy Clower

Sister: Malinda Sanders

Special Cousins: Dewayne and Frank Robinette, Violet Andrews, Mike Ivory, Bobby Lee Robinette, Amber Robinette,

Dakota McConnell, Cayla Thompson, and many other cousins

As well as several other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Tim Ramey officiating. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at Crawford Cemetery following the funeral service. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Sonya Yvett Hutson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...