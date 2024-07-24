Sheila Ward, Oak Ridge

News Department 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 23 Views

Sheila Ward, age 69, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on July 18, 2024.

Sheila was a native of the Oliver Springs, TN community.

She is preceded in death by her father Andrew Russell and mother Alice Ruth Russell; brother Gary Russell; and sisters Shirley Goodman and Roberta “Fluttie” Blackstock.

Survivors include her children Jason Russell, Vicki Ward, and Ricky & Danielle Ward; grandchildren Justin Pearson, Mahala Russell, Devyn Ward, Ally Ward, Amber Ward, Nicholas Ward, Jaron Russell, Kateri Russell, Madison Birmingham, Brooklyn Ward, and Erica Redman; great-grandchildren Emery Russell, Kora Russell, and Karlie Russell; special friends include Rebecca Redman, Chrissy Shaw, and Joyce Swicegood.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Indian Creek Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ward family.

About News Department

Check Also

Richard “Ricky” Jeffrey Wall, Hannover, PA (formerly of Kingston)

Richard “Ricky” Jeffrey Wall, age 56, of Hannover, Pennsylvania, formerly of Kingston passed away Monday, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.