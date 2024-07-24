Sheila Ward, Oak Ridge

Sheila Ward, age 69, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on July 18, 2024.

Sheila was a native of the Oliver Springs, TN community.

She is preceded in death by her father Andrew Russell and mother Alice Ruth Russell; brother Gary Russell; and sisters Shirley Goodman and Roberta “Fluttie” Blackstock.

Survivors include her children Jason Russell, Vicki Ward, and Ricky & Danielle Ward; grandchildren Justin Pearson, Mahala Russell, Devyn Ward, Ally Ward, Amber Ward, Nicholas Ward, Jaron Russell, Kateri Russell, Madison Birmingham, Brooklyn Ward, and Erica Redman; great-grandchildren Emery Russell, Kora Russell, and Karlie Russell; special friends include Rebecca Redman, Chrissy Shaw, and Joyce Swicegood.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Indian Creek Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ward family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...