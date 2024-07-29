Sheila Ann Griffin, Rockwood

News Department 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 22 Views

Mrs. Sheila Ann Griffin, age 68, of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2024, at home surrounded by her family, after a long illness of Parkinson’s. She was born July 29, 1955, in Roane County, TN to the late Howard and Irene Nealon Golliher. Sheila was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed working in the yard, working in her flower gardens, spending time outside, playing her piano, singing gospel, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents Howard and Irene Nealon Golliher, she was preceded in death by sister, Margie Golliher, brothers Tony Golliher and Raymond Golliher.

Those left to cherish her memory include: 

Husband: Mike Griffin

Daughter: Stacy Wolfenbarger (Jason)

Son: Shane Griffin (Jennifer)

Grandchildren: Summer Ashburn, Jospeh Ashburn, Kolbie Griffin, and Jasper Griffin

Great Grandchildren: Laiklynn Turner and Brynlee Turner

Sister: Rhonda Davis (Eddie)

Brothers: Donnie Golliher, Marvin Golliher (Donna), Randy Golliher (Lisa)

A graveside service will be held Monday, July 29, 2024, at Golliher Cemetery in Westel, TN, at 12:00 p.m. ET with Pastor Eddie Davis Officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be made to the Micheal J. Foy Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Sheila Ann Griffin.

About News Department

Check Also

Helen Putz, Wartburg

Helen Putz, age 78, of Wartburg, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.