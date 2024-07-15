Sheena Nichole Mayton, Rockwood

Mrs. Sheena Nichole Mayton, age 32, of Rockwood, TN, entered into rest on July 9, 2024. She was born on March 28, 1992. Sheena loved most of all being an aunt and spending time with her nieces. She was a genuinely great person.

She is preceded in death by; Father: Danny Wayne Mayton; Grandparents: Jim and Susan Tilley; and Uncle: Jimmy Tilley.

Survivors include:

Husband: Tyrone Nealy

Mother: Joyce Mayton (David Kilby)

Sister: Candace Isham (Tony Taylor)

Nieces: Julie Isham, Miley Isham, Dixie Isham, and Memphis Isham

Grandmother: Linda Edmonds

Grandfather: Harry McCollough

Mother-in-law: Ronda Nealy

Sister-in-law: Mescal Grant and Jamie Nealy

As well as several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a celebration of life will be held, by family, at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Sheena Nichole Mayton.

