Shawn Wheeler Boswell, Knox County

Shawn Wheeler Boswell of Knox County went to be with the Lord on July 27th, 2024 at the age of 64.

Shawn devoted her life to loving and caring for her family and friends. She was an amazing daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Shawn gave so much to so many with her love. Her charismatic and fiery personality was like no other. She loved her family so well.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Edna Wheeler, and her brother John Wheeler.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Tom Boswell; her children Miles Boswell and Micah Kirby (Tony); her grandchild Adelyn Kirby; and her sister Shanda Wheeler.

She adored her aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and their children.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 2nd, 2024 at West Park Baptist Church in Knoxville from 5-6 p.m. with a funeral to follow. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

