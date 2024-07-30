Shawn P Aldrich (Dishrag), Oliver Springs

News Department 9 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 11 Views

Shawn P Aldrich (Dishrag) age 48, of Oliver Springs TN, Loving Father & Husband, passed away Friday, July 19th, 2024.

Shawn worked at Bull Run, X-10, Y-12 & K-25 and was a member of Mineral Spring Baptist Church.

He LOVED spending time with his family & family pets, watching sports & playing w/his grandkids.

He is proceeded in death by his maternal grandmother from Boston, Mother-in-law Katie Bass; Mother-in-law, Linda Staley.

He is survived by his wife of 29 yrs Michelle Aldrich;

Daughters Katlyn Aldrich; Allan Lowe II, Grandchildren Violet & Allan Lowe III from Petros, Daughter Kassi Aldrich; Sam Bean, Granddaughter Remedy from Marlow; and many other family members not listed.

Close special family friends Mamaw V & Renee Strand; Special friends Wayne Gibson, Big Dog, Mrs. Blu and so many more.

Special Thanks to Hand n Hand Home Care.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later time.   

To leave a note for Shawn’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

About News Department

Check Also

Demcie Griffith, Oliver Springs

Demcie Griffith, age 84 of Oliver Springs, passed away at his home on Saturday, July …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.