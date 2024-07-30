Shawn P Aldrich (Dishrag), Oliver Springs

Shawn P Aldrich (Dishrag) age 48, of Oliver Springs TN, Loving Father & Husband, passed away Friday, July 19th, 2024.

Shawn worked at Bull Run, X-10, Y-12 & K-25 and was a member of Mineral Spring Baptist Church.

He LOVED spending time with his family & family pets, watching sports & playing w/his grandkids.

He is proceeded in death by his maternal grandmother from Boston, Mother-in-law Katie Bass; Mother-in-law, Linda Staley.

He is survived by his wife of 29 yrs Michelle Aldrich;

Daughters Katlyn Aldrich; Allan Lowe II, Grandchildren Violet & Allan Lowe III from Petros, Daughter Kassi Aldrich; Sam Bean, Granddaughter Remedy from Marlow; and many other family members not listed.

Close special family friends Mamaw V & Renee Strand; Special friends Wayne Gibson, Big Dog, Mrs. Blu and so many more.

Special Thanks to Hand n Hand Home Care.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later time.

To leave a note for Shawn’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...