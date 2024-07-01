Sharon Ann Griffith, Oliver Springs

Sharon Ann Griffith, age 79 of Oliver Springs, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. She was born in Pontiac, Michigan on February 15, 1945, to the late Valena Prestriedge and James Edgar Prestriedge.

In addition to her parents, Sharon is preceded in death by her two brothers, Allan Prestriedge and Garry Prestriedge, and an infant sister, Gayla June Prestriedge.

Sharon is survived by her loving and caring husband, Demcie Griffith. Sharon and Demcie were married for almost 64 years and raised four children: son Mark Griffith (Ashley) of Canton, Georgia, son Forrest Griffith (Kristy) of Oliver Springs, daughter Robin Taylor (Johnny) of Oliver Springs, and daughter Yvette Abbott of Oliver Springs.

“Nana” was especially proud of her many grand and great-grandchildren. These include Joshua Woods, Brooke Tinker, Amanda Sanford, Sabra Beth Robinson, Cody Tinker, Zachary Griffith, Ethan Griffith, Isabel Griffith, Brady Woods, Taylor Pickard, Cadence Taylor, Emma Robinson, James Chase, Eugene Robinson, Illiana Taylor, LilaAnne Taylor, Isiah Taylor, and Damian Woods.

Sharon had a quick wit and welcomed extended family and friends into her house. Her children’s friends liked to gather at the house and became part of that extended family. You knew you had become family when she would threaten to “pinch your head off” when responding to good-natured joking from her family.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 2 from 4-7 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 7 pm, with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. A graveside service will be on Wednesday, July 3 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.



Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Griffith family. www.sharpfh.com.

