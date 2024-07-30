September THP Checkpoints

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoints on the following dates and locations in September, 2024.

Date: Location:

September 6, 2024 Knox Co – SR 62 (Oak Ridge Hwy Hwy) @ Karns Valley Road September 6, 2024 Knox Co – Martin Mill Pike @ Ogle Ave September 20, 2024 Knox Co – S.R. 61 (East Emory Road) @ Washington Pike September 13, 2024 Roane Co – US 27 @ Tyler Point Shopping Center South of Delozier Lane September 6, 2024 Anderson Co – Sulpher Springs Road @ Laurel Road September 20, 2024 Campbell Co – SR 116 @ Little Cove Creek Road September 20, 2024 Sevier Co – SR 338 @ Roberts Road

Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who are driving impaired/driving under the influence in the State of Tennessee. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has found Sobriety Checkpoints to be an effective means of enforcing DUI laws of Tennessee while ensuring the protections of all motorists.

Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States. Troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Troopers will target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol recognizes that sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving.

Checkpoint information can also be obtained by going to the state’s website at https://www.tn.gov/safety/tnhp/checkpoints.html

