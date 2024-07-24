Sandra Susan Story, Oak Ridge

Sandra Susan Story, age 70 of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 19, 2024, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Sandra was a retired Legislative Assistant with the Tennessee General Assembly and was awarded the Hometown Hero Award.

Born in Athens, Tennessee on August 27, 1953, she was the daughter of the late James H. and Virginia Wiley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William Story.

Sandra is survived by her son, Stephen (Greg) Howell of Oak Ridge; sisters, Patty Heart of Clinton, Dea Jones of Oak Ridge, and Barbara Hitch of Charleston, Tennessee; and grandson, Jacob Devin Howell.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Sandra Susan Story.

