Sandra Kay (Hinds) Reed, Spring City

Sandra Kay (Hinds) Reed age 76 of Spring City, Tennessee died on Saturday, July 13 surrounded by her friends and family. Candles were lit at her passing not to pray for a miracle but to warn them she was coming. She was a ferruginous-haired firecracker with a vocabulary that would leave the saltiest seafarer unsettled. Wife to one saintly husband for 55 years, mother to three children she didn’t always like, and grandmother+ to plenty more she loved with all her heart. She would laugh until she cried and sometimes cry until she laughed.

As a child, she ate mustard on her french fries, ran a Ponzi-style banking scheme that fleeced the neighborhood, and smoked bloomer cigarettes. As a teen, she was the Caitlin Clark and Jerry Lee Lewis of Spring City High School, leading the basketball team in scoring and her student class in “Great Balls of Fire”.

As an adult she became an alumna of the Harvard of Harriman (RSCC). She was also a practicing Southern Baptist but chose to retain her amateur status. A lifelong luddite who embraced the modern world like Bill Clinton embraces monogamy.

She climbed Mt Fuji and the Eiffel Tower in flip flops. Enjoyed submarines, Cadillacs, and mustaches. Hated cooking but was ever ready for a Hamburger Helper throwdown with Bobby Flay. Chose not to read books or wear swimsuits as a matter of principle.

She lived for thrifting, chocolate, and the hope she would one day eat a tomato that tasted as good as they used to.

Goodwill should be flying their flags at half-staff to mourn her passing. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask you donate to a spay and neuter facility of your choice. Much like every cellphone she ever owned, there will be no service.

She was loved and will be missed.

Cremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Sandra Kay (Hinds) Reed.

