Ruthanne Casey McVey, 76

Ruthanne Casey McVey, born on July 22, 1947, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2024, surrounded by her loving family in her home. A devoted Christian, Ruthanne’s life was a testament to her unwavering faith in God. She cherished her loving husband of 58 years, Jim McVey, and was a dedicated wife, mother, nana, and aunt.

Ruthanne is survived by her two children, Missy McVey Morris (Jon), and Sean McVey (Shalena), who brought immense joy to her life, and seven grandchildren, Thomas, Tucker, and Kate Howard, Nathaniel and Allie Morris, Landon and Evelyn McVey, whom she adored deeply. She also leaves behind numerous extended family members who held a special place in her heart.

Preceded in death by her parents, John Edward Casey and Ruth Alice Casey of St. Petersburg, FL., and her brother, John Hugh Casey of Oak Ridge, TN. Ruthanne is now reunited with her loved ones in heaven.

Active in her community and an avid Florida Gator fan, Ruthanne’s enthusiasm and spirit touched many lives. She established and coordinated a women’s Bible study group, fostering faith and fellowship among its members. Additionally, she coordinated and participated in numerous mission trips around the world, spreading love and faith to countless individuals.

Her memory will live on in the love she shared, the faith she exemplified, and the community she enriched. A celebration of her life will be held in honor of the remarkable woman she was, whose legacy of love and faith will endure in the hearts of all who knew her.

The family will be holding a visitation at Weatherford Mortuary on Saturday, July 6, 2024, from 11:30 to 1:30 with a 1:30 service. Interment to follow held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 3:00 p.m.

