Rose Anne (Getsi) Mason, Oliver Springs

Rose Anne (Getsi) Mason, 76, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at her farm on Old Harriman Highway in Oliver Springs, Tenn. Diagnosed with lung cancer in May 2023, Rose underwent months of aggressive oncology treatment, during which she received constant loving support from family and friends and, in her final weeks, from hospice and home healthcare nurses.

The seventh of eighteen children born to Michael and Frances Getsi of Oak Ridge, Tenn., Rose attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Oak Ridge High School. In January 1971 she married Philip Jerry (PJ) Mason, and they began a quarter-horse farm near Lenore City. Their union lasted five years; she and PJ remained lifelong friends.

For 38 years Rose worked for subcontractors at the three Department of Energy facilities in Oak Ridge. Initially, her primary job was as Stores clerk; later she was promoted to Stores supervisor. Ultimately, during decommissioning and demolishing of the Enrichment facilities, Rose served with distinction as UCOR project lead for disposition of myriad materials formerly used at the K-25 site.

Early on Rose was driven by an interest in horses that became a passionate avocation. In her teens she spent considerable time at Oak Ridge’s East Tennessee Riding Club, helping care for horses stabled there, attending equestrian events, and learning how to ride. A quick study with an almost preternatural rapport with horses, Rose soon drew the attention of prominent horse owners and trainers, who offered her encouragement and job opportunities. In the 1970s she found herself showing thoroughbreds to old-money prospective buyers at the prestigious yearling auctions in Saratoga Springs, NY. After she bought farmland and built a stable, Rose focused on quarter horses, joining the American Quarter Horse Association in 1998. Rose was also a member of the National Snaffle Bit Association, American Paint Horse Association, and the Tennessee Quarter Horse Association, serving as TQHA’s Region III president for four years. Both regionally and nationally, horses Rose trained and showed garnered many superior and champion prizes for their show performances. Rose was always grateful for the support she received from family and friends as she pursued her dream, and in turn, she graciously shared her expertise with others, offering inspiration, advice, and training. She especially enjoyed sharing week-long trail rides in parks with family and friends. Recognizing Rose’s contributions, TQHA Region II hosted in June the First Annual Rose Mason Ranch Challenge at the 2024 Dogwood Classic in Harriman, Tenn. It was the last equestrian event she attended.

Rose is survived by six sisters and eight brothers. Sisters and brothers-in-law include Jane James of Lancing, Bernadette (Charles) Gerrity of Luttrell, Dolores (Paul) Hight of Clinton, Marie Ivy of Clinton, Cecilia (Tony) Stewart of Knoxville, and Lorraine Loy of Oliver Springs. Surviving Getsi brothers and sisters-in-law include Michael (Beverly) of Salem, Va.; John, Phillip, and Mark (Whitney) of Oak Ridge; Joseph of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; Jean (Nancy) of Sparks, Nev.; James of Tucson, Ariz.; and Matthew of Mount Vernon, Ky. Rose also leaves behind numerous bereft nephews, nieces and extended family members, as well as many dear friends from her employment years and from her lifetime spent training and showing quarter horses and mentoring young equestrians.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mary Margaret Mojica, and her brothers Christopher Marie and Raymond Patrick Getsi.

Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is providing cremation service. Friends may leave condolences and share memories on its Obituaries page at www.sharpfh.com/obituaries. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to or volunteering at Horse Haven of Tennessee (horsehaventn.org.).

Beloved for her wit, wisdom, radiant smile, and positive attitude, Rose was, as her sister-in-law Nancy observed, “one of a kind and forged her own path when forging a path was discouraged for women.” In the near future, a private celebration of Rose’s life will be held for family and close friends. The family is deeply grateful for the medical support and compassionate care provided both by Amedisys Hospice and by Quality Private Duty Care.

