Roberta L. “Birdie” Campbell, Clinton

Roberta L. “Birdie” Campbell, age 81, of Clinton, passed away at her residence on Sunday, June 30, 2024, with her loving husband by her side. Birdie is now at peace after enduring years of pain and suffering. She was a member of Second Baptist Church for 56 years. She worked at Magnet Mills for three years and at Robert Shaw Controls for 27 years. She was born September 8, 1942, in Pennington Gap, Virginia, to the late Joe and Rose Evelyn Farley.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Arthur “Ott” Farley; infant brother, Woodard Farley; and a sister, who passed away at the age of 8, Jo Ella.

She is survived by her husband of almost 58 years lacking 23 days, Morris Campbell of Clinton; nephew, Mike Farley & wife Sondra of Clinton and 2 step nieces.

The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral, with funeral services to follow. Rev. Jim McPherson will officiate her funeral service. Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Wednesday at Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...