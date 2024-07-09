Robert Edward Walker II, Oliver Springs

Robert Edward Walker II, age 41 of Oliver Springs, TN passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

He grew up in Morgan County and was a graduate of Wartburg High School. He worked as a carpenter and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. His greatest love and enjoyment were his children.

He is preceded in death by his mother Cathy Gail Walker and Grandfather Frank Walker.

Survived by his wife Shana Walker

Daughter Kendall Renee Walker

Son Colton Walker

Brother Jeremiah Bradley Walker

Father Robert Edward Walker

Nephew Trenton Walker

Second Mom whom he dearly loved Evelyn Lawson

Grandmother Betty Seabolt and step-grandfather Gary Seabolt, along with a host of other family and friends.

Cremation was chosen with no services planned at this time but to be held at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...