Roane State EMS alum returns to campus to receive traditional Paramedic of the Year keepsake

Roane State graduate Jacob Nelson returned to the Knox County Center for Health Sciences this past spring to receive his 2022 Paramedic of the Year honor. A long-held tradition for the college’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) programs, all award recipients take their recognition photo home after it has been displayed at the campus for at least a year.

Nelson earned his Paramedic certificate from Roane State as well as the Paramedic of the Year Award in 2022. The award was presented during the annual TEAMHealth Paramedic Luncheon, part of a 40+ year collaboration between the college and the healthcare company.

Since graduation, Nelson has continued to progress within the EMS profession. He now serves as a field training officer (FTO) for the Knox County division of American Medical Response (AMR). In this role, Nelson said he is helping shape the next generation of EMS practitioners.

“In a testament to his ongoing pursuit of excellence, Mr. Nelson has made the proactive decision to further his involvement in education by aspiring to become an instructor in the field,” said David Blevins, Roane State’s paramedic program director. “He is steadfast in his commitment to honing his skills and upholding the highest standards of care.”

Beyond his FTO duties with AMR, Nelson is also a highly sought-after preceptor for students in Roane State’s EMS education programs.

“His willingness to impart knowledge and provide guidance to aspiring EMS professionals underscores his passion for cultivating talent and ensuring readiness to serve individuals experiencing medical emergencies or traumatic injuries,” Blevins said. “We were proud to honor him once again for his achievements. Mr. Nelson is an inspiration to future generations.”

Roane State’s paramedic program has a 100% job placement rate and is the most skilled level of the college’s EMS series. It is typically completed in a graduated format, starting with Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), followed by Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT), and then Paramedic.

To learn more about these programs, visit roanestate.edu/ems.

