Richard “Ricky” Jeffrey Wall, Hannover, PA (formerly of Kingston)

Richard “Ricky” Jeffrey Wall, age 56, of Hannover, Pennsylvania, formerly of Kingston passed away Monday, July 23, 2024, at his home after a recent heart surgery. He was born January 9, 1968, in Harriman and was a graduate of Roane County High School. Ricky was employed at the Campbell Soup Company in Hannover, Pennsylvania as a Maintenance Technician. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
Preceded in death by his mother, Louise Letner Wall.
SURVIVORS
Sons Christian Blake Wall of Knoxville
Brandon Drake Wall of Harriman
Grandchildren Cason, Weston, Kyzer, and Kowen Wall
Father Darryl Eugene Wall Sr. & wife, Linda of Knoxville
Brother Darryl Eugene Wall Jr. of Coral Springs, FL
Sisters Sharon Wall Cross of Kingston
Christy Wall Jackson & husband, Stephen of Church Hill
Half-brother Buddy Wall of Knoxville
Several extended family members and friends
Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.