Richard “Ricky” Jeffrey Wall, Hannover, PA (formerly of Kingston)

Richard “Ricky” Jeffrey Wall, age 56, of Hannover, Pennsylvania, formerly of Kingston passed away Monday, July 23, 2024, at his home after a recent heart surgery. He was born January 9, 1968, in Harriman and was a graduate of Roane County High School. Ricky was employed at the Campbell Soup Company in Hannover, Pennsylvania as a Maintenance Technician. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle. 

Preceded in death by his mother, Louise Letner Wall.

SURVIVORS

Sons                         Christian Blake Wall of Knoxville

                                  Brandon Drake Wall of Harriman

Grandchildren           Cason, Weston, Kyzer, and Kowen Wall

Father                       Darryl Eugene Wall Sr. & wife, Linda of Knoxville

Brother                      Darryl Eugene Wall Jr. of Coral Springs, FL

Sisters                       Sharon Wall Cross of Kingston

                                  Christy Wall Jackson & husband, Stephen of Church Hill

Half-brother                 Buddy Wall of Knoxville

Several extended family members and friends

Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

