Ravie Young, of Deer Lodge, TN, passed away on July 10, 2024.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home from 12:30-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Danny Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Carpenter Cemetery in the Nydeck Community.

