Randy Arnel Wallace, Harriman

Harriman, TN — Randy Arnel Wallace, 54, of 1709 Ruritan Road, passed away on Sunday, July 21st, 2024, in Rocky Top, Tennessee. Born in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of Patsy Garrett Neeley and the late James Wallace Sr. Randy formerly worked at Tindalls Trusts in Knoxville, TN.

Surviving Mr. Wallace is his step-father, Marvin Neeley; his sister, Patti Fahling (Mark); and his special friend, Jeannie Wallace. He was a good man and had many friends.

In addition to his father, Mr. Wallace was preceded in death by his brothers, James and Russell Wallace, and his step-siblings, Nina Neeley, Sam Neeley, and Malinda Santell.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25th, 2024, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26th, 2024, at 2:00 pm at the Gordon Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at Clingman Memorial Gardens.

Flowers will be appreciated or you may make a donation to a charity of your choice. The family will be at their respective residences. The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Wallace family.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee assisted the Wallace Family with local arrangements.

