Randell Edward Morgan, Oliver Springs

Randell Edward Morgan, also known as Fuzzy by his work buddies, age 60 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2024, at his home.

He was born at the first redlight in Oliver Springs in the back of a 1954 Mercury on January 1, 1964. In 1982, he graduated from Kiser High School in Dayton, Ohio before moving back to this area in 1988. He was proud to be a member of Laborers Local 818 for 21 years. Randell was also a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church where he was baptized on May 7, 2023. He loved building racecars, attending drag races, and flea markets.

Randell is preceded in death by his father, Russell Ray Morgan; nephew, Russell Scott Morgan; fiancé, Judy Key; best buddies, Tommy Morgan and Barney Morgan; “adopted sisters” Shonia Morgan and Cindy McDaniel; special friend, Jamie.

Survivors include his mother, Nora Morgan; wife, Julie Morgan; son, Jonathan Huff (Cassandra Valentour); stepchildren, Timmy, (Amanda), Missy (Kendall), Angie, Randy, and Mikael (Sharon); brothers, Robert R. Morgan (Kathy), Anthony Morgan, and John Morgan; sister, Anita Narovich (Leonard); grandchildren, Zoe and Wyatt, Jordyn Palmer; step grandchildren, Shelby, Kenzie, Khloe, Maddie, Graison, and Autumn; “special mom”, Alene Hill; nieces and nephews, Heather Nuget, Josh Morgan, Brianne Bridges (Adam), Emily Jones (Aaron), and Jacquee Cover (David); special great nephew, Colten Bridges; great nieces, Lexus Bishop and Astrid Cover; great nephew, Nolan Bishop; special aunt, Sherri Hopper; “adoptive sisters,” Cho-Cho and Stella; best friends, Tony and Tonya Dagley, Raymond Shepherd, Jim Ragen, Freddy Daniels, and Ed Morgan; his dog, JR and cat, Rosco; special brothers and sister at Local 818; and other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. A graveside service will be at 2 pm on Friday, August 2, 2024, at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

