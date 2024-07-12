Randal Carroll, Clinton

Randal Carroll, age 68 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Born in the Stoney Fork community on October 15, 1955, he was the son of the late Isaac and Ellen Phillips Carroll. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Johnny Carroll and Daniel Carroll and sister Jancie McDowell. Rondal was a driver for Waste Management.

Randal is survived by his sons: Randy Carroll and Cody Carroll both of Clinton, Tennessee; brother: Bill (Sylvia) Carroll of Beach Fork; sisters: Lois Brown of Lafollette, Mary Murphy of Clinton, Becky Jones of Harriman, Doris Cook of Clinton, Aslee Miracle of Lafollette and Faye Jones; grandchildren: Cory Shepherd, Alyssa Gross, Arena Gross, Aryanna Miner, Cayden Carroll and many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Randal Carroll.

