Ralph McMahan Sr. (PePaw), Clinton

Ralph McMahan Sr. (PePaw) age 65 of Clinton passed away on July 12, 2024, at home surrounded by his loving family. Ralph was “holler fancy” and had a larger-than-life personality and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by parents James (Ted) McMahan Edna R. Fox Liles, brothers Michael and Johnny McMahan, and grandchildren who greeted him in heaven.
Ralph is survived by:
Sons… Ralph McMahan Jr. (RJ) and wife Stephanie
Charles McMahan (CJ)
Daughter… Chrissia McMahan (Little Girl) and spouse Allen Hiatt
Grandchildren… Brandon, Ayla, Ashlynn, Kileigh, Jaiden, Brooke, Alli, Alyssa, Noah, Elijah, Caleb, Brayleigh, Derick, Zoey
Two great-grandchildren
Brothers… Harvey McMahan and wife Angel, Edward Liles wife Teresa
James McMahan
Sisters… Dawn Palmer and Jennifer Lyon and husband William
Several nieces and nephews
Celebration of life service will be on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 5:00 pm with dinner to follow at Grace Baptist Church on West Wolf Valley Road with Chuck Daniels officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.