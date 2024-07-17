Police Seek Suspect in Liquor Store Robbery on South Roane Street

Dudley Evans 12 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 872 Views

Harriman, TN – Police responded to a robbery at Laura’s Liquor and Wine Store on South Roane Street just before 10 PM last night. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspect had already fled, allegedly escaping to the rear of the building.

Police conducted an extensive search for the suspect but eventually called off the pursuit. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the robbery or any suspicious activity in the area to contact the Harriman Police Department at 882-3383.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

State Forest Closed to the Public During Investigation

NASHVILLE – Public access to Franklin State Forest is currently restricted as the Tennessee Department …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.