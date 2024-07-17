Police Seek Suspect in Liquor Store Robbery on South Roane Street

Harriman, TN – Police responded to a robbery at Laura’s Liquor and Wine Store on South Roane Street just before 10 PM last night. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspect had already fled, allegedly escaping to the rear of the building.

Police conducted an extensive search for the suspect but eventually called off the pursuit. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the robbery or any suspicious activity in the area to contact the Harriman Police Department at 882-3383.

